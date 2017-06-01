VIEW GALLERY

Charity is the gift that keeps on giving. In the world we live in today, a helping hand goes a long way.

The Weeknd recently donated $100,000 to the Suubi Health Center, a maternity and children’s facility in Budondo, Uganda. He was inspired by his friend, French Montana, who had previously worked with Global Citizen and Mama Hope to aid the health center.

Montana also donated $100,000 to Suubi and launched a campaign called #Unforgettable, a dance challenge to raise awareness and encourage people to donate to Suubi so they could get the space and supplies they needed. The #UnforgettableDanceChallenge spread like wildfire and helped fund a blood bank, premature incubators, cribs and other maternity supplies. Other celebrities also got in on the action.

Now it’s the Weeknd’s turn to spread the love, and thanks to his donation Suubi was able to complete construction on the first floor of their maternity clinic. Capacity has also increased allowing the clinic to service up to 260,000 people at a time, as opposed to the previous limit which was 56,000 people. That’s a huge improvement that makes all the difference when it comes to the health of the local community.

Let’s hope more celebrities follow The Weeknd’s lead.