Yesterday (June 2) was Gun Violence Awareness Day, and a number of celebrities and social influencers took to their respective platforms, clad in orange, to protest the lack of gun control restrictions in the United States.

Kim Kardashian went one step further, writing an evocative letter on her website and drawing from her own traumatic experience in Paris to do so.

She opens her letter by nodding to Columbine, Orlando, and to many more shootings that have happened in our country in the past few decades without legal action changing gun control laws.

“In February of this year, President Trump actually signed a bill revoking a regulation recommended by President Obama that would have added 75,000 names of people with registered mental illnesses to a national background check database,” she pointed out, “This is crazy!”

She then details her partnership with Everytown, “whose mission is to stand in opposition of the NRA’s vision of more guns for more people,” explaining that what our country needs for protection and the laws about guns don’t match up.

“After what happened to me in Paris, I know how important it is to be safe,” she explains on a more personal note, referring to the robbery where she was tied up and held at gunpoint, “I want to help build a safer future for my children. and I believe together we can find ways to do that.”

Kim has been speaking out more and more about her political and social beliefs in recent months, speaking in defense of Planned Parenthood and standing against President Donald Trump’s policies. Say what you will about this woman, but she is using her platform to speak out about what matters to her, and that is brave as hell.

