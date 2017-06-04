Gal Gadot knows her character Wonder Woman is capable of taking on Aries, but she thinks she could handle taking on a few other gods as well.

In a Twitter interview with Katie Couric on Friday, Gadot was posed a challenging question: who would win… Wonder Woman or the muscled blonde, hammer-wielding Thor? (heh.)

Well, maybe not so challenging: Gadot seemed to know exactly who would win.

“No, they asked me who would win, Wonder Woman or Thor, and I think it’s Wonder Woman, don’t you think Chris?” she challenged the Australian heartthrob during the interview.

Hemsworth couldn’t argue, answering honestly: “I think she’d kick Thor’s a**.”

He’s not wrong. Twitter adores the response, as shown by the 25,000 retweets, and a number of users are applauding him for his answer, using their comic book knowledge to reaffirm his answer that Wonder Woman would likely be the more powerful of the two in battle.

I think she'd kick Thor's a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

Gadot was a fan of the answer as well, and suggested the two pair up for a future movie.

I always knew you were a smart guy 🙂 But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds😏 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017

Maybe Thor can make an appearance in the inevitable Wonder Woman sequel.