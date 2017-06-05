VIEW GALLERY

Who knew Amber Portwood had pipes like this?

The Teen Mom OG star was recorded singing a rendition of Adele‘s “Hometown Glory” during a New York City karaoke night with some pals.

“Damn @realamberportwood1__” Lowell captioned the Instagram video showcasing Portwood’s love of the microphone. Someone can be heard screaming, “Listen to this b****!” as Amber confidently takes on the rhythmic tune.

Adele’s is no easy voice to tackle, that’s for sure. Fans were in awe when co-star Catelynn Lowell posted a video to Instagram showing Portwood hitting all the right notes.

Teen Mom fans are no stranger to the 27-year-old mother’s love for music – between her playing the drums on TMOG to Portwood showing off her signed guitar collection in a Twitter video in January.

The mother of eight-year-old, Leah, revealed to followers that she “learned to play drums by my brother when I was younger!!😊.”

Why the questions loves? I don't get to share everything about me on Teen Mom lol😊 sending love and Good morning!! pic.twitter.com/3oqDF8g1G1 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) January 29, 2017

Booboo looks so intense with my guitar.. Adorable 😊 I love her so much💜 pic.twitter.com/t8hO35YMdz — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) February 4, 2017

The Teen Mom OG star also wrote about her passion for music in her book, Never Too Late, which was released in January 2014.

Portwood has recently been in the limelight after she hinted that she and her fiancé, Matt Baier, have split. A recent Teen Mom episode showed Amber in a wedding dress, followed by an explosive fight between the two. Amber then had fans chatting when she shared a tweet about starting a “new beginning.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV on Mondays at 9:00 P.M. ET.