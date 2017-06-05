CFDA 2017 Live Stream: How To Watch The Awards Online

VIEW GALLERY

We all admire the clothes on the rack, but it’s that time of year to honor the designers behind our fashion trends. Every June, the international fashion community celebrates the brightest minds behind the best designs in America during The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards.

This year, the CFDA plans on introducing a unified Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent. This will apply to womenswear, menswear and accessory design. The CFDA also added the Swarovski Award for Positive Change, which will honor an individual who has made a positive and lasting impact on American communities.

If you can’t make it to the actual event in New York City, here are the best ways to watch the awards, which will take place on June 5, 2017.

The CFDA 2017 Viewing Details

Date: June 5, 2017

Time: 6:00 P.M. EST

Location: The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

Hosts: Seth Meyers

How to Watch the 2017 CFDA Awards Online

You can watch exclusive live red carpet coverage begins at 6:00 P.M. EST immediately followed by the awards ceremony at 8:45 P.M. on the CFDA Facebook page.

How To Watch the 2017 CFDA Awards on Mobile

If you’re on the go, you can still watch the live stream through the mobile Facebook app (free on iOS and Android). Just find the CFDA Facebook page in the app and you’ll be able to watch it wherever you are.

How to Watch the 2017 CFDA if You Don’t Have a Cable Subscription

If you don’t have a cable provider, no problem. You can go to SlingTV and join for only $25 a month. You can click here for a full list of devices compatible with Sling TV. If you’re unsure about committing to the subscription, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial that SlingTV offers on their website. DIRECTV NOW is a great way to watch all your favorite cable channels without a cable subscription. With DIRECTV NOW, you’ll never be asked to sign a contract. Just pick your package and pay $35 a month.