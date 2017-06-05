You can find just about anything on Craigslist. There are hundreds of advertisements offering furniture, clothes and an odd trinket or two. More often than not, I find myself reading some of the ads there just for fun. If you’re looking for a good laugh, I recommend reading posts in the volunteer section.

One group of men posted an ad concerning a backyard barbecue. They’re not looking for a girl in a small bikini, nor are they looking for someone to do the grocery shopping. They need something far more integral to any BBQ party: a dad.

The group, simply known as “The Boys,” will be hosting the party on June 17 in celebration of “beer and each other.” Their representative, Dane Anderson, told HuffPost that at least 50 “boys” will be attending. Yeah, you’ll definitely need a generic dad to keep an eye on things.

The ad was titled “NEEDED: Generic Father for Backyard BBQ.”

On the ad, they wrote:

To interested individuals,

We will be throwing a backyard BBQ on June 17th to celebrate beer and each other. We range in age from 21-26, and while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of “BBQ Dad” That being said, we are in need of a generic father figure from 4PM to about 8PM (though you may stay the full duration of the party).

What does a generic father even look like? Thankfully they didn’t go into physical details, however “The Boys” included the duties their BBQ father would be in charge of. The perfect candidate will cook food for the boys, bring their own grill and talk about “dad things, like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc. Funny anecdotes are highly encouraged. All whilst drinking beer.”

This feels like I’m on a job hunting site.

Additionally, The Boys include the amount of experience their generic dad must have. The ideal BBQ dad must have a minimum of 18 years of fathering, at least 10 years of grilling and a love for beer on a blistering summer day.

They’re really stressing the beer.

The ad was originally posted on May 23rd, but it recently went viral after local news stations heard about this hilarious ad. The Boys admit that they didn’t start receiving a lot of applications until after it blew up over the internet. They almost found the perfect BBQ dad named Stan, however he eventually stopped replying to their messages.

According to the Huffington Post, The Boys are hoping to pull in Bill Murray as their generic dad. Now that their ad has gone viral, they’re hoping that will be enough to draw in the famous actor into their party.

“With all the publicity, we’ve decided to ‘Go Bill or Go Home.’ Bill Murray that is,” Anderson told HuffPost. “We are dead-set on getting Bill to be our father figure #BillOrBust.”

Unfortunately, the chosen grill dad won’t be paid in money. Then again, who needs money when you can get all the food and cold beer you want? It’s not a bad gig. Maybe Bill Murray will stop by for a drink or two at least.