Destiney Bleu, a popular indie fashion designer, recently accused Khloe Kardashian and Kardashian’s Good American denim brand of stealing her designs. The story of the events is unbelievable, though lawsuits of this kind aren’t uncommon, but who is Destiney Bleu? Who is the woman behind the brand DBLEUDAZZLED?

Bleu has been running DBLEUDAZZLED for five years now. Prior to having her own brand, she was a professional model and dancer for the NBA and the NFL.

On her website, Bleu sells tights, bodysuits, leggings, socks, swimwear, shorts, jerseys, bras and panties, most of which are bedazzled, which is where the inspo for the website’s name comes from.

The bodysuits, panties and bras cost anywhere between $100 to $155 and the socks and tights range from $50 to $75.

Bleu has created looks for Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin, Kate Upton and many more famous faces.

She also designed most of Beyoncé’s looks for her Formation World Tour, so any of those beautiful bedazzled bodysuits you have been dying to get your hands on can be found through Bleu’s website.

The drama with Kardashian started when the Good American Instagram and Twitter accounts posted a video, in which a couple of shots featured one of her models wearing Good American jeans and a bedazzled bodysuit that closely resembled one of Bleu’s designs.

It's here! Watch what goes down with @khloekardashian and the #GOODSQUAD on set of a #GoodAmerican campaign 🍑🍑 pic.twitter.com/TUGh9AZ8Fw — GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) June 1, 2017

Bleu alleges that Kardashian ordered one of each in her inventory, asked for them to be custom-made and then copied the designs after never wearing them and refusing to answer her emails.

When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it. 🙃 https://t.co/hylp6fcOdh — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

I didnt speak up for attention or $. Im trying to be a voice for indie designers who are stolen from because its the right thing to do. — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 3, 2017

Im trademarked already and lawyered up 💙✨ https://t.co/gSeeEjWX0t — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 3, 2017

LOL at people commenting Im trying to use the Kardashians for a come up. Check my resume before you step to me. 👉🏽 https://t.co/c4NoOAUar1 — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 3, 2017

I know its prolly unprofessional of me to spill the tea but I've had it with these non creative millionaires stealing from indie designers. — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

I had stylists friends working on the Good American set and they told me they were shook when they saw her black x nude @dbleudazzled copies — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

Im my own boss, there's no shutting me up when it comes to my own clients stealing from me. — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

Bleu claims that she has been meeting with her lawyers and that a lawsuit against Good American is forthcoming.

At this point, it remains an allegation that Good American stole DBLEUDAZZLED designs, but we do know that Bleu’s line is filled with stunning pieces and life-changing bedazzled designs.

Good American maintains that there was no copying done on the part of the brand or Khloe Kardashian.