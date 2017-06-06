I’m no beauty expert. In fact, my skin is lucky if I remember to wash my makeup off at the end of the day. So when I hear about seaweed baths or hair dye for your pubes, I usually send a “rolling eyes” emoji and continue about my day.

But when I heard that Imelda Burke, the guru behind Emma Watson’s nature-friend beauty routine (including her well-known love of Fur Oil, is peddling boob oil, I admit that I was curious…because what the hell is boob oil?

Burke told Racked that “a cross between body oil and a health tracker, the Boobs’ Essential Oil encourages you to massage your breasts daily, which makes you familiar with them so that you can mentally track any changes.”

The website adds, “Boobs’ Essential Be Well Oil has been designed for massaging your breasts after treatment or if you find you have breast tenderness throughout the month. It contains organic arnica which has been traditionally used to reduce pain, swelling and the appearance of scarring. This powerful flower extract has been blended with organic olive oil – rich in vitamin A & E.”

And it will set you back $50 for a bottle.

Call me crazy, but calling an oil that you are instructed to rub on your boobs a “health tracker” is a bit of stretch.

That said, don’t forget to play with your boobies to feel for lumps every month – whether you decide to dip into your pockets for the oil or not.