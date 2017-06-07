VIEW GALLERY

It’s been 4 years since Jay Z’s last album.

Magna Carta…Holy Grail was Jay Z’s 12th solo album and since it’s release we haven’t really heard a peep out of Jay regarding music… until now.

The internet has been speculating that “4:44” is the new code for a new Jay Z album. The new “4:44” image with its black font over a salmon background has been appearing as a banner add on a bunch of hip-hop websites, including Complex.com, Fader and Hypebeast.

If you click on the ad nothing happens but if you delve a little deeper and check the source code on Complex’s version of the ad and it reveals a URL for the image that contains the text “tidal-444” and “Superhero,” which has many speculating that that is the name of the newest Jay Z album.

4:44 has appeared in many outdoor advertising campaigns in New York City. In a couple subway stations, one of those stations being the Jay St. stop in Brooklyn. There is also an ad in the heart of the city, Times Square.

Amongst the speculations that the internet has to offer, they quickly jumped on the “4:44” as just numbers. Anyone who’s a Jay Z and Beyonce fan knows that they have a serious love of the number 4. In 2011, Beyonce dropped her fourth studio album, titled 4. Bey and Jay also got married on April 4 (4/4) and got matching “IV” tattoos. It has also been speculated that their daughter Blue Ivy’s middle name is a reference to the Roman numeral IV. And the icing on the cake is of course that both Beyonce and Jay Z have birthdays on the 4th day of the month. Beyonce’s being September 4th and Jay Z’s being December 4th.

To add more fuel to the fire, Swizz Beatz first let it be known that there was a possibility that there was an album in the works. Swizz posted a photo of himself and Jay Z with the caption, “They don’t even know what’s about to happen. AlbumModeZone.”

Of course, these two go all the way back to Swizz Beatz produced Hov’s “Jigga My Ni**a” back in 1999. Seems very plausible that Swizz may have produced a few tracks on this mythical album.

Last but not least on the speculation train, Jay Z also seems to be lining up some major concerts to push the music agenda. He was recently added as a co-headliner to the Made in America Festival with J.Cole. He’s also been added to the Austin City Limits tour as a co-headliner alongside Chance The Rapper and Gorillaz. Usually, performers book a string of concert dates when they have new music or a new album they are trying to promote. And maybe these are some people who may be collaborators on the new 4:44 album?

All in all, it seems like Jay Z may be back. Which is super exciting.