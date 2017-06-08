VIEW GALLERY

The sun is out and it is time to get ready to do some serious beachin’. The beach can be a ton of fun but it is crucial that you come fully prepared! The first step to a perfect beach day is making sure that you feel and look good. These seven swim suit styles and affordable online stores are going to be the ticket to your successful beach season.

1.The Tank Bikini

The tank bikini has been one of 2017 gem’s. This trendy bikini will definitely need to make it into your shopping cart. Cupshe.com has a number of gorgeous tank bikinis to chose from. Buy it here!

2. The Thong Bikini

The thong bikini works the same kind of magic as yoga pants, they make any ones bum look perfectly peachy. These are also great for not leaving you with a blinding white rear-end. Buy it here!

3. Bandeau Top

This season every girl needs a bandeau bikini top. The off-the-shoulder trend is not exclusive from the beach. Aim to pick up a bikini with a cute pattern and flow-y top. This look is girly and cute and is a must for the beach. Buy it here!

4. Strappy Bikini

Strappy swim suits are super sleek. You may want to wait until a little later in the season so that your tan is in full swing, this way you can avoid any unflattering tan lines from the straps. Swim suits with additional straps add a very sexy element to your bikini and should definitely not be ignored for beach season. Buy it here!

5. The One Piece

The one-piece swim suit has officially made a come back this summer and that is a big deal. One-Piece swim suits are elegant and come in countless styles. Have fun when selecting your one-piece and similar to the strappy swimsuit, wait until you have built a solid tan to break this one out. Buy it here!

6. Lace-Up

The lace up trend has been popular over the past year and has snuck it’s way into the world of swim-wear. lace up’s make for beautiful bikinis and similarly for one-piece swim suits. Buy it here!

7. Floral

The last swimsuit staple every girl needs for a summer full of beach days is a cute floral suit. Floral is girly and fun and is huge this summer. Floral thong bikinis, floral one-pieces, floral bandeaus, etc. Get creative and make sure a floral suit makes it onto your shopping list. Buy it here!