VIEW GALLERY

With all the celebrity feuds that we love to hate out there, the Taylor Swift vs Katy Perry feud is maybe the longest to date and it seems like every day new shade is thrown. With all the new drama, it can become hard to remember where this all started. Let’s take a look at the history of these friends turned enemies:

2008-2009: Friendly Acquaintances

All the way back on 2008, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were just new stars breaking in to Hollywood. Perry had just gained success from her hit song “I Kissed a Girl” and Swift from her song “Love Story”.

The two were spotted together on red carpets and at parties but it seems that at the time the two were just friendly acquaintances who happened to be in the same business.

2009-2011: True Friendship

In 2009, the mad love between these two started to grow.

From social media posts and pictures, it was apparent that they were developing a real friendship.

@taylorswift13 You're as sweet as pie! Let's write a song together about the subject we know best… for my new record. It'll be brilliant~ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 6, 2009

@Katyperry knows how to throw a birthday party! I would even go as far as to say it was party-licious. Best EVER. Happy bday, pretty girl!! — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 25, 2009

In a true mark of friendship, Perry stopped by Swift’s Fearless Tour in LA and the two sang Perry’s song Hot N Cold together and an iconic friendship was on it’s way to becoming legendary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVRdSTYhqmc

2012-2013: Things Start to Get Awkward

Remember when Swift dated singer John Mayer for three months in late 2009 and early 2010 and it didn’t end well? And it led to Swift’s song “Dear John”?

Well in August of 2010, Perry was rumored to be dating Mayer. The two ended up dating on and off for five years.

While this is always an awkward situation, Swift and Perry seemed to still be on good terms and they were seen having a friendly moment at the 2013 Grammy Awards which Perry was attending with Mayer. At this point, there was definitely no obvious beef between the two.

2013-2015: The Bad Blood Era

In September 2014, Swift gave an interview with Rolling Stone about her new album, and more specifically who the song “Bad Blood” was about. Swift didn’t name names but she did say “for years I was never sure if we were friends or not … she did something horrible, I was like ‘oh we are straight up enemies’. And it wasn’t even about a guy! It was about business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour, she tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

This obviously left lots of people curious about who Swift was talking about. Shortly after the article came out, Perry tweeted which made a lot of people speculate that it was about her:

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

In January 2015, Perry was asked about the tweet in her Billboard cover story and she responded by saying “if someone is trying to defame my character, you are going to hear about it.”

In May 2015 the much anticipated “Bad Blood” music came out, increasing the suspicion that the song was about Perry. In the music video, Swift’s enemy is played by her real life bff Selena Gomez but Gomez is wearing a wig with dark hair and bangs, resembling Perry’s haircut.

Perry tweeted an indirect response to Swift following Swift’s accidental and short lived twitter feud with Nicki Minaj, tweeting about Swift’s irony:

Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015

2016-2017: Cold as Ever

In September 2016, Perry all but confirmed that Swift’s “Bad Blood” was about her in a tweet where she was responding to a fan.

if she says sorry, sure! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 10, 2016

In October 2016, Perry reignited the fire of their feud by recording herself at a Kanye West concert, and posted a video of herself on Snapchat singing along to West’s lyrics in “Famous”, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that bitch famous”.

In May 2017 Perry released a surprise track, “Swish, Swish” which many people saw as a diss track to Swift’s “Bad Blood”.

While Perry played it coy on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon noting that the song was “a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you” she ended up opening up later that month in The Late Late Show with James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke segment.

Perry said of Swift “there’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it. Its about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers. I tried to talk to her about it but she wouldn’t speak to me” adding “I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bulls-t, women together will heal the world”

Well after years of keeping quiet, Perry is ready to put all the information out there. In an interview with NME released this week, Perry spoke on why she felt that she needed to speak out and confirm the feud.

“I mean I am not Buddha — things irritate me. I wish I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I am no pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That’s so messed up!”

In this interview she added “well James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe. No one had ever asked me my side of the story, and there are three sides to every story: one, two and the truth.”

Will these two ever work it out and can we count on the Taylor Swift/Katy Perry collaboration? Unlikely. But we hope for these two’s sake, they can work it out and stop throwing shade.