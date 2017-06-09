VIEW GALLERY

British comedian James Corden began his new position as the host of The Late Late Show back in March of 2015. Honestly, it’s a little scary to begin any new career, but following in the footsteps of people like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, it’s probably completely nerve-wracking. But Corden has absolutely nailed it with his charm, humor and memorable laugh that’s usually funnier than the joke, he’s finally making a name for himself. He doesn’t have a care in the world what other’s think of him and is utterly fearless when it comes to putting himself out there which makes for great television. Let’s celebrate Corden’s success by remember the times when he literally had no shame.

1. When he called out Kylie Jenner for blowing off his show.

In one of his segments called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” Corden exposed Kylie Jenner by making her sister Kendall Jenner extremely uncomfortable. In the segment, Corden asks embarrassingly personal questions, and the celebrity either has to answer the question or eat one of the various disgusting items in from of them, which usually includes bird salvia, grasshoppers, fish eyes and/or chicken feet.

Kendall actually took Kylie’s spot on Corden’s show because her sister was allegedly feeling ill, but paparazzi snapped a photo of Kylie just before the show looking absolutely fine. Corden revealed the photo and asked Kendall how her sister was feeling. Tossed between answering the question and drinking clam juice, the camera pans to Kris Jenner on the sidelines yelling at her daughter to drink the clam juice. Kendall eventually listened to her mother and took a sip, but the real incredible part was how Corden put the Jenners in a position to reveal their secrets or drink clam juice on live television.

2. When he stopped L.A. traffic to sing to the cars in a dress.

Corden enlisted actors Dan Stevens, Luke Evans and Josh Gad to help him with his crosswalk production of Beauty and the Beast on the streets outside CBS. Corden starred as Belle, of course. He said, “Daniel Day-Lewis played Abraham Lincoln, Meryl Streep played Margaret Thatcher, James Corden played Belle. I think in many ways, these three will be regarded as similar, if not the same.”

After a chaotic parking lot rehearsal, Corden and the cast performed the numbers from the Disney movie in front of oncoming traffic with the car horns of Uber drivers serving as the applause. For the grand finale, Corden appeared in Belle’s famous yellow gown before performing the film’s most notorious ballad. “There was someone looking through their sunroof,” beamed James. “That was a standing ovation.”

3. When he texted Leonardo DiCaprio from J Lo’s phone.

During one of Corden’s memorable Carpool Karaoke moments, Corden decided it might be funny if he texted Leonardo DiCaprio from Jennifer Lopez’s phone. The text read, “Hey baby, I’m kinda feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? Let me know. J Lo (you know, from the block).”

The best part was probably when DiCaprio responded, “You mean tonight, boo boo? Club-wise?”

4. When he wore a wedding dress with Iggy Azalea.

After belting the raps to “Fancy” and “Black Widow” with Iggy Azalea in the car, he decided to go to a dress fitting with her as her big day was rapidly approaching. But the dress fitting wasn’t only for Azalea. Corden tried on a dress and veil of his own and even walked outside in the dress, driving him and Azalea back to the studio while still wearing it.

5. When he played tattoo roulette with One Direction.

Yes, Corden was actually going to get a real, permanent tattoo on television. He and each member of One Direction had to choose a box. One of the boxes contained a check-mark that would signify that person would have to get a tattoo. If Corden received the lucky box, he would have to tattoo “1D” somewhere on his body and if a member of One Direction won, they would have to get a tattoo of “Late Late.” Harry Styles was the lucky winner and was inked on his forearm on the show. If only Corden won, it would have been his first tattoo.

6. Singing telegrams with Demi Lovato.

Corden and Demi Lovato went on a spree singing telegrams to regular people they felt deserved a surprise. The first was a hairstylist who was just promoted to Shop Educator at the salon, the second was to an ordinary businessman on his birthday and the last was to a fundraising dentist who was working on a patient when Corden and Lovato arrived.

7. When he dressed up as Mary Poppins in London.

