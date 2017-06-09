Miranda Kerr Beauty Favorites For Flawless Skin

VIEW GALLERY

What can’t Miranda Kerr do? She’s a supermodel, fashion icon, wife, mother, author, wellness guru and now an entrepreneur. On top of all these things, Miranda Kerr’s skin always seems to be glowing, especially the days following her recent marriage to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Everyone wants flawless skin. It’s no fun to have breakouts or redness, especially in the summer time which means covering your face full of makeup in 90 degree weather. In a recent interview with Byrdie, Miranda Kerr finally revealed her 5 makeup must haves for her dewy complexion. She swears by her KORA organic cosmetic line, which is now officially available in Sephora, and through the use of crystals.

In the interview, Kerr says the crystal wand releases tension from the body, while at the same time healing the energy that is transferred into the body. “Another little thing that I always carry in my handbag is a crystal wand,” Kerr says. “This wand is great to use for meditation. It’s also great to use on your acupuncture points.”

In an interview with ELLE Canada, she spoke about entering into a deep depression following her split from Orlando Bloom in 2013 and how seeking help through an aromatherapist helped heal her soul.

“When Orlando and I separated I actually fell into a really bad depression,” she said. “I never understood that depth of that feeling or the reality of that because I was naturally a very happy person.” Miranda Kerr sticks to a healthy diet regimen to keep her body and mind in great shape, which she also says helped her to heal following the heartbreak.

The cosmetic line features her go to oil she used following her breakup, the KORA Organics Heart Chakra Aromatherapy Oil, that she says is a super-charged wellness essence that can nurture the heart and mind. Kerr said, “We put in sandalwood, ylang ylang, cedar wood, and we combine them together and filter them through a rose quartz crystal to charge them … It’s this giant crystal, about 8 inches in diameter.”

The oil, she says, is like a getting a big hug when you first use it. “When you smell it, you’ll feel it. It’s such a sensory experience that’s really uplifting and energizing… and if your heart chakra is open and activated, you’re more willing to give and receive love. So then you can activate other people’s hearts and make them give and receive love, too!”

If a little bit of KORA oil and a crystal wand will help our skin and wellbeing then sign us up to try!