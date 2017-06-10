Late night host Jimmy Fallon is infamous for his musical impressions and quirky celebrity games on his show, but one of the most reliably funny bits is always his ridiculous hashtags, because Twitter comes through (#blessed.)

The latest hashtag, #MyWorstSummerJob, is particularly timely — and absurd — as it seems everyone has an anecdote. (This in itself is not surprising — my dad once sorted glass bottles from a conveyer belt a la I Love Lucy as a teen. My grandma used to take shots before her first teaching job it was so painful. My mom still cringes every time she sees a bitter customer at a restaurant.)

Fallon read a number of the best submissions on his show, but he did not read all of them — so here is a more comprehensive list, including some gems he missed.

Once I used colored hair gel when I worked at the Summer fair. It rained and my whole face was dyed green for a week. #MyWorstSummerJob — Ed Hill (@kingedhill) June 7, 2017

I delivered flowers and almost every day had a woman scream at me about her cheating husband and his "bouquet of lies".#MyWorstSummerJob — I'm Shucked! (@Aricka_Shuck) June 7, 2017

a customer complained that their fries tasted too much like potatoes #MyworstSummerJob — Jean Le Blanc (@LePresidio) June 7, 2017

I worked at a firework stand, one woman asked if the fireworks were big enough to shoot over the local prison wall #MyWorstSummerJob — Brie O'May (@brieomay) June 7, 2017

I worked at a Dairy Queen that lost it's franchise so it was called Dairy Cream. We had Silly bars instead of Dilly bars.#MyWorstSummerJob — MereMaid (@merewillis) June 7, 2017

I was a hotel maid and was told not to change the sheets, but to just smooth them out between guests #MyWorstSummerJob @jimmyfallon — Dalyce (@twizzymcfizzy) June 7, 2017

A waiter at a restaurant. Order was late. Guy asked me,

"If I've been waiting this long, shouldn't I be the waiter?#MyWorstSummerJob — Chris P. Bacon (@ChrisPBaconJr) June 7, 2017

#MyWorstSummerJob was my neighbor tricking me into "gardening" her marijuana plants for her. — Maly O'malley (@MalachiSpearin) June 7, 2017

