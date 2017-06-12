VIEW GALLERY

It’s official Gigi Hadid can really pull off anything. The supermodel was spotted in New York City wearing the controversial Y/project’s detachable jeans. The jeans are essentially booty shorts that are connected by a small suspender to pants. When Y/project revealed the jeans they weren’t met with love and adoration but rather scrutiny because if the pant legs are detached the shorts essentially look like a denim diaper, not a cute look. Between detachable jeans and Topshop’s clear plastic jeans, weird jeans are having a moment in the spotlight.

Hadid pulled the detachable jeans off by keeping her look monotone with a white t-shirt, layered rose gold necklaces and a snakeskin belt. This outfit would have looked great with one of Gigi’s sunglasses she designed with Vogue. Nonetheless, these jeans don’t look good on everyone so bravo to Hadid for pulling off the unthinkable.