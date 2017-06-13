VIEW GALLERY

Drop everything you’re doing and pack your bags. It’s time to go to London. Why? Well, not just to see Big Ben or the London Eye. This is even more glamorous.

Audrey Hepburn’s effortlessly chic wardrobe is up for grabs. Items from her personal collection are being sold in a live auction at the Christies’s London headquarters on September 27.

And all of you fashionistas who live around the world and can’t simply jet off to London don’t have to sweat. The pieces will also be auctioned off in an online sale.

According to the BBC, Christie’s said the sale would feature “unique personal objects which have never before been seen on the market.”

First on the chopping block is this classic Burberry trench coat, which is expected to sell for £8,000.

Hepburn’s ice blue cocktail dress that she wore for a photo shoot with William Klein for a 1966 fashion will also up for grabs. The dress, which was designed by Hubert de Givenchy, is valued around £15,000. Givenchy also designed the black Breakfast At Tiffany’s gown.

A selection of ballet pumps, which are valued at £1,500 per pair, will also be up for sale.

The auction doesn’t end with shoes and clothes. Buyers will have the opportunity to snag trinkets and keepsakes given to Hepburn from Truman Capote.

Personal memorabilia include a handwritten letter from Capote and an engraved cigarette light that reads ‘For My Lady.’

Portraits, personal letters and her own annotated film scripts will also be available, including her copy of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which is valued at £80,000, alongside her script for 1963 film Charade, which is expected to sell for £25,000.

Hepburn’s sons Luca and Sean told BBC they are endorsing this sale in hopes that it will allow their mother’s “ever-growing base of admirers… to share her spirit.”

This groundbreaking auction is meant to pay tribute to the timeless style of the legendary Belgium-born actress, who is truly a icon both on and off stage.

During the Golden Age in Hollywood, Hepburn was ranked the third-greatest female screen legend by the American Film Institute and was inducted into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame.

The Oscar-winning actress’ glory extended beyond the screen and runway. She spent much of her later life working with Unicef and pursuing meaningful charitable causes.