Ah, summer. A time when the sun comes out, pools are open and the self-tanning hacks are even more ridiculous. What’s the newest tanning craze this summer? Hint: You won’t find it in the beauty aisle of your local Target.

According to MTV UK, British reality stars have been seen lathering their bodies with… Coca-Cola. Yes, you read that right, the British stars spread the soda all over their bodies and let the sun do the rest of the work. These British women seem to be thoroughly convinced that Coca-Cola doubles as both the perfect summer drink and the perfect self-tanner.

While their bodies do seem to be beautifully bronzed and glowing, the rest of the world isn’t convinced enough to take soda showers before catching some rays. There is also the small detail of the gross sticky feeling the sugary drink leaves behind. Now imagine that feeling all over your body.

There is no scientific research to support that Coca-Cola will be safe and provide effective color results on your skin. In other words, you might want to consult your dermatologist before your douse yourself in brown-colored soda. Or you can save yourself a trip to the dermatologist by keeping soda as a drink and stick to self-tanner that’s been scientifically proven to be safe for the skin. Just a thought.