We’ve heard numerous stories of people breaking the dress code at their school for wearing a tank top that showed too much shoulder or shorts that exposed too much leg. Students are then faced with consequences of either changing or forced to head home for the day. But almost no one, even I, has ever heard of someone getting kicked out of the mall because of the way they’re dressed.

Now that it’s summer, the temperatures are rising and we want to wear less to stay cool and not have a heatstroke. But supposedly, this woman offended someone at the mall by wearing a tank top and shorts on a day that was 90 degrees.

Grand State University student Hannah Pewee went to the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Michigan last Saturday to shop. She was dressed normally on a scorching day, wearing a Finding Nemo tank top that has, “Just Keep Swimming” printed in the front and a pair of cutoff shorts. Normal, right? I guess not for this person.

An anonymous mall guest reported Pewee to security for “inappropriate dress” and she was then forced to leave the mall at once.

“As many of you know, it is NINETY degrees outside today in West Michigan. Aka, really hot. So, of course, I decided to dress for the weather: shorts and a tank top. But apparently, how I was dressed was too slutty for the public, as I was kicked out of the Woodland Mall today,” Pewee captioned on her post on Facebook. Her post went viral with nearly 10,000 likes and 7,000 shares.

Pewee mentions that she was “within a one-foot radius there were plenty of girls dressed just like me.” Humiliated and furious, the college student nearly cried, “All because a stranger didn’t like how I dressed.”

“The Woodland Mall should be ashamed of themselves, as well as that anonymous complainer. It’s my body, and it’s hot outside! I’m not going to show up in jeans and a sweater, sorry,” Pewee continued. “Don’t like it? Look away! I was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I’m out on the street. Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and outdated, and it needs to stop.”

The next day, Pewee posted another message on Facebook stating that a representative from Woodland Mall called to apologize to her about the incident.

“Alright, so I talked on the phone with the someone on the management team at Woodland and they apologized for what happened yesterday. Apparently they’re going to revise their clothing policy on their website so it is clearer what is and isn’t acceptable. In addition, security will be discussing how to properly handle situations like this,” she wrote. “I want to thank everyone for the supporting messages, it really helped, especially when so many people were more than ready to tear me apart. Thank you all so much. Hopefully some good can come out of this all!”

At least Pewee got an apology at the end. Let’s hope this incident got rid of certain people’s ignorance about dressing in 90-degreee weather.