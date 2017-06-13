VIEW GALLERY

The release of the Forbes Celebrity 100 list always gives us a look into who’s making the most bank every year. From singers to socialites to pro sports stars, we’re too curious not to take a look. Unsurprisingly, megastar Kylie Jenner is the youngest to make the list. She placed at 59 with $41 million in earnings. Not too shabby for a 19-year-old.

wow woke up the youngest entry on the @Forbes 100 list .. 🙏 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 12, 2017

Though she’s the youngest member of the Jenner clan, she sure has a sense of entrepreneurship.

Kylie quite literally broke the internet with the success of her lip kits and has subsequently released an app, a book and a clothing line, among many other items. She’s also coming out with her own reality show, Life of Kylie. It also must help that she has a family of influence. Topping this year’s list is Diddy, who also placed #1 last year, and at $130 million. Beyoncé came in second place, of course, due to her world tour and the release of Lemonade.

Kylie isn’t the only one in her fam to make the list. Older sister Kim Kardashian is only two spots away at #47.

The Forbes 100 also shows us some important stats. Only 16 women made the list, including J.K. Rowling and Amy Schumer, meaning 84% of those on the list are male. There wasn’t a single female actress on the list while there were 10 male actors in the rankings, which is a large reflection of the gender pay gap in Hollywood. The list reveals that there’s a long way to go when it comes to equal pay and that many who deserve to be on the list haven’t received the opportunity yet.

The youngest Jenner’s success reminds the rest of us peasants to keep on hustlin’ and grindin’. Congrats Kylie!