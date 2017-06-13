When you hear about cops on the news it’s usually one of two things: either they’ve committed an act of heroism or they did something shady in the system. Don’t get me wrong, I truly appreciate all the hard work and dedication officers put into protecting the public, but sometimes they can take their roles a little too far.

This particular officer, however, did a good deed by turning a blind eye to the law.

Wisconsin parking control officer Jim Hellrood discovered a vehicle parked beside an expired meter on Thursday morning. With pen in hand, Hellrood was about to write up a ticket until he saw a handwritten note tucked underneath the car’s windshield wiper:

The note read, “Please take pity on me. I walked home… Safe choices.”

According to CBS, Hellrood guessed that the car owner was most likely drunk and chose to risk a parking ticket instead of endangering others and himself. Hellrood appreciated the driver’s honesty, as well as their decision to risk a parking ticket instead of drunk driving. He still had to write up the driver, but it’s not as bad as you’d think.

“Pity granted, just a warning,” read the citation.

The Wausau Police Department later shared a picture of the note and the warning to Facebook on Monday. Since then, the post has gone viral with over 2,000 likes. Facebook users have shown their support for both the unidentified driver and the understanding officer:

Officer Hellrood’s act of kindness is commendable, however it’s still important to plan your outings in advance. If you and your friends plan on drinking, there are safer alternatives to walking home and putting your faith in an understanding parking officer.

Have a designated driver for the night or plan on using driving services like Uber. Better to pay someone else to drive you than risk getting a parking ticket or worse.