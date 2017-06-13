VIEW GALLERY

Tinashe recently sat down with The Guardian to discuss the music industry and the projection of her career and she didn’t hold back. The 24-year-old R&B singer has been compared to the late Aaliyah, but her career hasn’t reached the level of music stardom it deserves. Her album Joyride was announced to release 18 months ago, but yet her label hasn’t dropped it. She told Guardian she isn’t letting her album delay bother her. “However long it takes, I know I will get to my end goal,” she said.

The “2 On” singer went on further to talk about the sexism that is present in the music industry and how there is room for more than just one black female artist. “There’s a lot of sexism in the music business,” she said. “As far as female producers or female engineers … when you’re in these studios, it’s all men. It is so rare that they’d not even expect me to have an opinion.” Tinashe also continued to say that it’s way easier for male artists to be successful because there is space for them in the industry. She says that if you’re a black woman in the industry “you’re either a Beyoncé or Rihanna.”

Tinashe continued spilling the tea. She told the Guardian how being a mixed woman plays into her role in the black community, “There’s colorism involved in the black community, which is very apparent,” Tinashe stated. She said that because of this she isn’t fully accepted into the black community. This statement has sparked lots of backlash on Twitter. Lots of readers took her quote as blaming colorism for her lack of success, while Tinashe is saying that her words were taken out of context.

I was not talking about colorism in the industry. This is taken out of context. — TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 13, 2017

Twitter wasn’t exactly in agreement.

