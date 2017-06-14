VIEW GALLERY

Everyone knows “the five Ds” of dodgeball: Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.

But everyone may not know that you can be selected to play a game of dodgeball with the cast of Dodgeball for a charity event. Those chosen players will land a spot on Team Globo Gym Purple Cobras with Ben Stiller or Average Joes with Vince Vaughn and his friends. You can take a team photo in your dodgeball jerseys, celebrate your victory over pizza after the game (or if you lose, you can just celebrate the pizza) and get flown out and placed in a four-star hotel in New York City.

All you have to do to win is donate to the Stiller Foundation on Omaze, which works with movies frequently to help support various charities. Stiller founded the Stiller Foundation back in 2010 with a mission to support children across the globe by providing them with educational opportunities to push them to reach their full potential. The charity has focused mostly on education in Haiti by rebuilding schools that were destroyed after the massive earthquake in January 2010. The work supports the construction of the Academy for Peace and Justice, a free secondary school in Port Au Prince who teaches approximately 2,800 children. All enrolled children receive full tuition, uniforms and year-round accessibility to St. Luke’s medical services. After traveling to Europe and the Middle East to study the global refugee crisis, Stiller expanded the charity to include advocacy and support for the conflict-displaced.

A donation can be as little as $10, but if you donate more, you’ll have a greater chance of being selected and more money will be funding a great cause.

“Sorry to interrupt your Internet life, but for the last 13 years while I’ve been living a sugar-free, protein-forward lifestyle, I’ve watched as all of you have gotten fatter and dumber with your hashtags and your BAEs and your Kaynes,” Stiller stated in character. “Everyone is so PC now. Even good old-fashioned bullying is out. Well, White Goodman has decided to get with the times. One of you lucky losers and probably your only friend can come test your dodgeball medal against the best baller in the biz.”

Fans of the movie will know that the Purple Cobras lost their final game against the Average Joes and have returned for a rematch to claim victory. But, they don’t play fair. Play at your own risk and maybe practice dodging some wrenches beforehand.

How to Donate

If you want to join this epic Dodgeball reunion, you can visit this site to become a member of the Purple Cobras or this site to join the Average Joes.

As Goodman concluded, “Come for the charity, stay for the balls.”