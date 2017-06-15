Sometimes when people are hungry they don’t exactly make the best decisions. However, there are bad decisions and then there are flat-out ridiculous ones. As you can probably tell by the headline, this article is about the ridiculous ones.

A woman in Waco, Texas called 911 when the chicken nuggets she had ordered at McDonald’s were taking a little longer than she expected. Supposedly she put her car in park after placing her order and refused to move for the line behind her while the nuggets were being prepared. (Rude.) Because of this, the restaurant manager called 911. Meanwhile, she was also calling 911 from inside her car, albeit for a very different reason.

Sargent W. Patrick Swanton of the Waco Police Department told KWTX, “The woman, who still was parked in the drive-through lane, told officers she was upset because it was taking so long for her order to arrive and that she thought the nuggets ought to be free.”

Does this fall under the category of first world problems? It somehow feels far more extra than that. The woman in question did not go to jail, but she also did not get her chicken nuggets. However, she did get a refund, so there’s that. It’s still a weird situation though.

The Waco Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook:

“We definitely have better things to do than respond to a call about chicken nuggets not being served quickly enough,” said Swanton. We can’t help but agree. It’s fast food, so it honestly couldn’t have been taking that long. Patience is a virtue, especially if you want those chicken nuggets.