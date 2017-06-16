VIEW GALLERY

Halima Aden has been shaking up the modeling industry ever since she became a finalist in Miss Minnesota USA pageant. The reason why Aden has been causing a stir is that she wears a hijab. Wearing a hijab is by no means revolutionary, it’s very common, but it’s uncommon to see a model wearing a hijab especially in the pages of Vogue.

Aden is gracing the glossy pages of Vogue’s July issue. The 19-year-old Somalian-American model has had a busy year. She broke barriers at the Miss Minnesota USA pageant by being the first contestant ever to wear a hijab and burkini. Aden signed to IMG Modeling Agency, you know the one that represents Gigi Hadid. She then graced the cover of CR Fashion Book. And she walked in her first runway show for Kanye West‘s season five Yeezy show. I wasn’t kidding when I said this girl has been busy this year.

There has been so much buzz surrounding Aden that Vogue reached out to her and her feature doesn’t disappoint. When asked about her hijab and if that means no bad hair days she responded by saying that “Your hair has to be smoothed down or it’s going to be puffy—it won’t look as clean and neat.”

Aden also talked about when she decided to first wear a hijab. It wasn’t until she emigrated to the United States of America that she decided to put one on. “I’d seen my mom wearing it,” Aden said. “And I wanted to be like her.”

Aden is using her diversity towards her advantage in the modeling world she said, “[IMG] already have models who are willing to bare all, but there is only one right now who is wearing the hijab.” Representation is important and girls who wear hijabs are severely underrepresented in the media. I can’t wait to see what Aden’s next project will be.