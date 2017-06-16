Summer has arrived and all of us are aching to escape the heat. For adults or children with disabilities, places like the beach and the pool aren’t so easy to visit. Lucky for them, one water park is set on changing this.

Morgan’s Inspiration Island, a tropical-themed park in San Antonio, Texas, is fully wheelchair accessible and provides inclusive events for people with a wide range of disabilities. They’re not kidding when they say fun for the whole family.

The water park features six main attractions including an accessible river boat ride, splash pads and a huge tree house. Short on cash? Don’t worry too much. Admission is free for anyone with disabilities. Think it can’t get any better? Think again. The park also rents out waterproof wheelchairs that are powered by compressed air. No need to break any personal devices. Once again, they’re free.

“Our goal is to provide a great guest experience in an inclusive, safe, comfortable, not-overly-crowded environment,” said Gordon Hartman, the park’s founder. “Our guests expensive battery-powered wheelchairs can’t afford to get them wet, so we have special Morgan’s Inspiration Island PneuChairs along with two other waterproof wheelchair models: a push-stroller type for guests needing assistance from a caregiver for mobility and a rigid-frame, manual wheelchair for guests who can push themselves.”

There’s always cause for concern. Sometimes corporations try to aim at certain demographics to rake in some extra cash without doing the proper research. I wouldn’t be surprised if parents were skeptical about how safe the facilities are. Lucky for us, this project was well thought out and researched for at least three years.

According to POPSUGAR, the team behind Morgan’s Inspiration Island “has collaborated with consultants, doctors, special-needs therapists, special-education teachers, parents, and caregivers to help families enjoy experiences that previously weren’t possible.”

The inspiration for the park came from none other than Gordon’s 23-year-old daughter Morgan. Rather than build park catered towards those with “special needs” Gordon wanted to create a “park of inclusion”. He wanted to create a place where everyone can have fun in a safe environment. Morgan’s Inspiration Island also provides waterproof wristbands with RFID technology for parents who are worried about losing their children in the park.

Even if you aren’t a fan of the water, Morgan’s Inspiration Island has a sister park: Morgan’s Wonderland, which opened in 2010. Like the water park, everything is fully accessible and open to all ages and abilities.