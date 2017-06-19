Grab your tissues because this amazing Twitter story is going to make you sob.

Twitter user Chassity went on Twitter the other day to share a beautiful personal story about how she finally found her dad through a DNA test.

So it's time to storytell on here about the past 7 days of my life…Sit around kiddos because it might be good — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

Might be good?! This story made me tear up and I’m not a crier. It’s good.

Anyway, Chassity starts her multi-tweet story by explaining why she ordered a DNA kit. After being irritated by her mother’s side of the family, she wanted to find some sanity on her paternal side.

Sooo…people on here for a while know how my family can be. I had that "fuck this shit" moment with my family last month. Ordered a DNA kit — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

She sent her kit back as soon as she got it and the results shocked her.

I got these results from my DNA results pic.twitter.com/C3Her6JQH7 — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

But all I REALLY see is this…….. pic.twitter.com/c59ravRZl5 — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

Chassity grew up thinking that her father wasn’t mixed, so she dove deeper into her DNA test after the surprising results.

Being the genius that I am, I went through my X chromosomes and seen only 1 side of the family have a heavy concentration of European. Uh oh — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

She said she sent her mom a screenshot of her test results and asked her mom how her father could be half white if he’s “deeply dark skinned.”

She kept saying he's black so I'm like fine she's still withholding info from me. Bet. So I sent the info to my sisters to press her. — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

Sending a sibling in to do the dirty digging is so smart. Sorry to all the solo children out there, but siblings get shit done when you just can’t.

Chassity’s sister got it done and her mom called Chassity worried because she was so upset about her biological father. Their phone call led to some major revelations.

"Who's my father, mom?" "Your father name is (a name I never EVER heard before in the 31 years I have been outside of this woman't womb)" — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

WE HAVE A NAME, PEOPLE! A NAME! Oh, this story is SO GOOD. Chassity internally freaked out but also played it smart and got more information from her mom, including the fact that her last name was a lie.

Verbally my response was "Wait, what?!?" Mentally my response was "Bitch, WHO????" — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

Got all the info I needed without cussing my mom out and commenced to looking for him. My identity, which includes my last name, were lies. — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

With the help of her friends, she found his Facebook page and was shook about seeing a picture of her father for the first time.

First time in my ENTIRE life, I seen someone who looks like me. I knew it was him. So next is drumming up the courage to interrupt his life. — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

She mustered up the courage to send him a Facebook message and waited for a response. I couldn’t even imagine composing or waiting for a response to a message like that. The suspense alone would just about break me. Luckily for

Luckily for Chassity, she only had to wait a day because the next day she woke up to this message.

Friday morning I got this….. pic.twitter.com/FidEvPvRbD — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

CUE ALL THE TEARS. If you think this story can’t get any better, you are wrong! Chassity followed the message with a personal and emotional response to her father’s message back.

I never felt a feeling like this. A man that wants to be my father and there he is. — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

My entire life he lived no further than 20 mins away from me my whole life. And he couldn't find me because I have another man's last name — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

For so long I thought something was wrong with me. That I was not an easy person to love. That I had to prove my love for others to receive. — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

Living only 20 minutes away from each other isn’t that far. If you’re wondering if they’ll ever meet up, grab the tissues. They already have.

Now I have a man I never knew who waited 31 yrs to see me again. This is life changing love for me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/abQmc6sip7 — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

They’re so cute and look so much alike. Chassity followed the image with a tweet saying that they “text daily now” and she finally has her “father’s love.” This isn’t how most DNA test results end, but oh, how I wish they all did. Chassity ended her amazing story with some great advice.

If you wanna find out the truth about yourself, go for it. Make it an adventure 🙂 — Auntie Chass (@MsClark_) June 15, 2017

Find your truth. It may just have a happy ending.