Are we finally going to hear Jay Z’s side to Lemonade?

By now we’re all familiar with the mysterious “4:44” that began creeping into subway posters and banner ads in early June. After weeks of wondering what it meant, we finally have the answer: Jay-Z is dropping a new album. The announcement of the new album came with very little information and fans are dying to know what the rap legend has in store.

What fans really want to know is whether or not Jay Z’s new album be his response to Bey’s album Lemonade, which led many to believe that Jay Z was cheating on Queen Bey. Beyonce‘s 2016 album had undeniable themes of infidelity. Neither party confirmed if Lemonade was a true story about their marriage and fans are hoping 4:44 will finally give them some answers.

Fans are certainly convinced 4:44 will be a direct response to Lemonade.

We getting Jay Z's video project response to Lemonade finally! 4:44 🙌🏼 — JT Simon (@TheJTSimon) June 17, 2017

.me tryna enjoy this album but also listening for the verse response to Lemonade pic.twitter.com/hhLob2H007 — Shannon Ho (@ShanMHo) June 19, 2017

JAY Z bout to serve up the Centric version of LEMONADE — Justin Davis [Anti-Crack Account] (@OGJOHNNY5) June 8, 2017

Jay Z has not left his fans totally clueless. We know that 4:44 is a part of an upcoming Tidal-only film starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover. On Sunday evening, he leaked a clip from the film, including part of his new track “Adnis” playing in the background.

“Adnis” is about things Jay never said to his dad.

The bars from “Adnis” suggest that Jay’s focus for the album with be family, which makes perfect sense after the birth of his twins.

What we do know for sure is that Jay Z’s dry spell is over. This is his first LP since 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail. The album will drop on June 30 but you won’t be able to buy or stream it just anywhere. 4:44 will only be available for subscribers of Sprit of Jay Z’s Tidal platform.

Tidal won’t be the only place to hear his new album. This summer, Jay Z will hit the road and perform at festivals like his own Made in America, Austin City Limits and Meadows.