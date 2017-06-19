Shade by omission?

Many celebrities took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to their dads, but Kris Jenner’s post for Father’s Day has many fans raising their eyebrows for leaving an important someone out.

The KarJenner Klan’s matriarch shared a collage of photos honoring some of the fathers in her life including her first husband Robert Kardashian, her son Rob, Kim’s husband Kanye West, and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick.

Noticeably absent from the post was Caitlyn Jenner, the father of her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

“To all the fathers out there who love unconditionally, who put their children first above all, we love you!!” Kris captioned the image. “To my son, Rob, on your first Father’s Day… I am so so proud of you!! I’ve watched you grow into the most loving, caring father to our precious angel, Dream. Your father would be so proud of you. I love you and I’m proud of you Kanye and Scott. You amaze me every single day and all of my grandchildren are so very blessed to have all of you as fathers. To all the amazing dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!!!”

Shade, much?

Caitlyn spent Sunday with Kylie and Kendall at a car show in Beverly Hills.

“Good day at the Father’s Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls,” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.”