It’s been a somber few months for those over in England, especially London. First, there was the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert. Soon after, there were several incidents of vehicles running into pedestrians. What broke headlines last week was a horrific fire at Grenfell Tower, the cause of which is still unknown and the death toll is still rising, with an indefinite 79.

Speculated causes have included a gas explosion, faulty wiring, to a lack of sprinkler systems. What makes the situation grimmer is that some victims were only subletting and were not official tenants, which complicates identification.

Adele, a native Brit and an all-around great human, visited the Grenfell Tower’s Chelsea Station firefighters to pay her respects and for “a cup of tea and a cuddle.”

Among the firefighters was Rob Petty, who shared several photos on Facebook, calling the Grammy Award-winning singer “wonderfully grounded and caring.”

Before Adele visited the fire department, on the day of the actual fire, she visited victims to show her support.

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/875164498587521025

A number of stars, including Emeli Sande, Pixie Lott and Celine Dion, have gathered to record a charity single in remembrance of the fatalities and to help the victims. Its release is set for Wednesday, June 21. You can also visit the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund to donate.