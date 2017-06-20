VIEW GALLERY

If you’re a ’90s kid, you definitely grew up watching Drake & Josh. The OG Nickelodeon sitcom, it starred Josh Peck and Drake Bell and all their antics as polar opposite step-brothers. If you’re a true fan, you probably still remember every word from the theme song. Since the show’s end in 2007, the two actors have strayed a bit from the limelight. Drake focused on his singing career while Josh went on to do an independent film and was cast in two new shows, one of which was cancelled.

Having played brothers on a show for several years and being in the same Nickelodeon circle, one would expect the two to be close, which is also evident over the past decade. However, Josh was recently married and noticeably didn’t invite Drake to the wedding. The news was a surprise to Drake, and naturally, he didn’t take it well. See the timeline of their friendship and where they’re at today.

2012

The two tweeted their love for each other, and of course had to add in their signature catchphrase.

The fact that this happened

Makes my day. @PortableShua @drakebell pic.twitter.com/rKNrggwq — lil adele (@adeleschenk) September 4, 2012

2014

Drake and Josh, as well as their ex-costar Miranda Cosgrove, got together to celebrate Drake’s Ready Steady Go! album release in Los Angeles. They also had the chance to reunite with the show’s creator, Dan Schneider.

They also reunited onstage for a speech with fellow Nickelodeon stars.

2016

In 2016, the two reunited in the workforce when Drake guest-starred on Josh’s show, Grandfathered. In an interview, Drake said, “It was completely like old times. When we got on set, we were both a little worried. We had hung out and stayed in touch over the years, but we hadn’t worked together or tried to be funny together.” He added, “So we were kind of nervous about whether we were going to be able to pick it up. But honestly, the first scene we sat down to do, it was like BAM. It felt like we were together yesterday. We just fell right back into it.”

2017

In an interview in early 2017, Drake discussed his friendship with Josh, saying, “We literally talk all the time, and we’re like a family.” He also talked about a potential Drake & Josh revival, “So, any opportunity that we could have to come back together, we’d love to do it. I guess with that said, we’re just having some fun.”

In the past few months, Drake was obviously feeling a little nostalgic, as he tweeted several throwback photos of the Drake & Josh days.

Name a more iconic duo… pic.twitter.com/un75bHn4eG — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) April 16, 2017

Josh also posted the same #TBT photo on his Instagram in June, just weeks before his wedding.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUzs4bCBhIQ/?taken-by=shuapeck&hl=en

But then, Josh married Paige O’Brien on mid-June, and didn’t invite Drake, crushing souls everywhere. Among the guests was John Stamos, who co-starred with Josh on his show, Grandfathered. Naturally, Drake took to Twitter like it was his diary and went to town with now-deleted tweets.

And just like that, our childhood went down the drain.