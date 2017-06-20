VIEW GALLERY

Ever wonder where to get the dope bodysuits that are always featured on the Good American Instagram page? Maybe you’ve always wanted to look as chic as Khloe Kardashian in a lacey, sheer bodysuit topped with a pair of her signature jeans. How can you dress just like Koko?

Well, all of your style questions have been answered and your wish has officially come true. Good American is going to launch its very own signature line of bodysuits.

Good Body will be launching on June 22 and features a line of 10 fitted bodysuits each with its own different design, including lace, cut-outs and sheer panels. All of the chic suits are made with compression fabrics so you can easily wear them under any jeans, shorts or skirts.

The bodysuits will range in price from $129-$189.

Here’s a sneak peek of the suits that the brand has released so far:

As of Thursday, June 22, we can officially be one step closer to dressing like our favorite Kardashian sister. It’s a good day.