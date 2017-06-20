VIEW GALLERY

It seems like just last week I was worrying about my “spring break bod” and with tomorrow being the first day of summer, bikini season has officially arrived.

Luckily, Khloe Kardashian has revealed the five foods that will help you feel full and healthy and get you ready to hit the beach. Kardashian said the key to successfully obtaining a healthy summer stomach is to avoid salt and incorporate these five foods into your summer diet.

1. Avocado

When it comes to food, avocados are like the jack of all trades. They are healthy, filling and pretty much go well with anything.

Specifically, Kardashian told People that avocados are “loaded with potassium, which is a key player in ridding your body of excess sodium and, therefore, dreaded water weight.”

She also said that avocados are “high in soluble fiber and healthy fats which help us feel fuller on smaller portions.”

2. Ginger

While ginger is more commonly known for settling upset stomachs, Kardashian has another use for it: losing weight in a healthy way. According to People, Kardashian said, “Ginger is also known for being a powerful antibacterial AND anti-inflammatory food—in other words, all-around goodness for your gut.”

She recommends making ginger tea. It’s super easy. All you have to do is peel ginger and boil it in hot water for about 10 minutes.

3. Watermelon

Already a light summertime favorite, Kardashian said that since the fruit is high in water content it helps regulate salt levels and flushes out excess water.

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are next on the list because they “are packed with the antioxidant lycopene, which is known to have extremely effective anti-inflammatory and de-bloating effects,” according to Kardashian.

It is also scientifically proven that these red fruits are good for your skin. According to The Huffington Post, eating tomatoes causes the skin to adopt a more natural and healthy-looking color.

5. Oats

Oats are one of the healthiest grains in the world. Kardashian explains that “oats balance the bacteria in your gut,” which helps improves the digestive system and reduce bloating.