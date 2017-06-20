VIEW GALLERY

It’s no secret that Lorde speaks her mind without feeling the need to filter or censor her words for the sake of others. While many appreciate her candid speech, it can lead to trouble at times.

The singer recently apologized via Twitter regarding a statement made during an interview regarding her friendship with fellow starlet Taylor Swift.

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” said Lorde in an interview with The Guardian, “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

This statement upset many and understandably so. While fame may have its setbacks, to compare it to a serious disease is definitely a little off-color, especially to fans who actually suffer from autoimmune diseases.

As a person with Multiple Sclerosis this makes my brain lesions hurt. — Kat 🐾 (@lawllelujah) June 19, 2017

Fans of both singers quickly started voicing their opinions, pointing out how hurtful the statement truly was. Fans also asked how Selena Gomez felt about the comment made, due to her own struggle with lupus.

https://twitter.com/lorde/status/876956751907532800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Felitedaily.com%2Fentertainment%2Fcelebrity%2Florde-apologizes-comment-taylor-swift%2F1996732%2F

Lorde quickly took to the internet to apologize for her mistake. While it is true that she technically didn’t mention Taylor, the real issue was the ableist connotation that the statement took on. Still, fans forgave her and hope that this incident encourages not only Lorde, but also other people, famous or otherwise, to educate themselves on the struggles of those suffering from autoimmune diseases.

thank you from a disabled fan w an autoimmune disease ❤️ hope you learn more about ableism and grow from this ♿️💪🏼 — 👄 (@ourIongshot) June 20, 2017

<3 love you for owning this, queen of apologies! x https://t.co/BFY5iGS5iN — Stephanie Marie (@stefinitely85) June 20, 2017

While her fans have forgiven her, there has been no word on whether or not Taylor ever noticed the comment in the first place, although we’re sure that even if she did, their friendship is strong enough for them to talk it out on their own.