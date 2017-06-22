VIEW GALLERY

The last time Drake released new music was in March of this year and fans are definitely ready for more.

Those hungry fans are in luck because Drake dropped a new song this morning, just in time for the Louis Vuitton Men Summer/Spring 2018 fashion show.

Drake first teased the song “Signs'” last night on Instagram.

Some of the lyrics include, “You get what you always want from me, I can’t say no when you say please,” and “Trying to stay close to me, I can’t play myself I need to keep it easy, easy, easy, easy.”

Anyone want to start taking guesses about who inspired the latest from Drink?

Our vote: J.Lo. We still don’t know what happened there but we what do know is that she is happily dating Alex Rodriguez, while Drake seems to be single at the moment.

There have been rumors that the rapper is seeing Bella Hadid, but they have yet to be spotted in public together. They were seen at the same club and Hadid supposedly left in one of the rapper’s cars, but there is no official word yet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVWInNXHFHd/?taken-by=bellahadid

Check out the audio of the new song at 00:06:18 on Louis Vuitton’s Periscope account.

It’s definitely a relaxed summer jam, so this one might be on repeat throughout the coming months.