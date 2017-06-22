VIEW GALLERY

In a nearly unexplainable “domestic incident,” French lifestyle blogger and model Rebecca Burger was killed after a whipped cream canister exploded, hitting her in the chest and sending her into cardiac arrest. She was only 32 years old.

Barnes’ death was announced by her family on Facebook and Instagram. She passed away June 18 after receiving medical attention.

It appears though a certain type of canister was the cause of death and a photo was shared on her Instagram account warning others not to use the same kind of recepticle.

When translated, the caption reads:

Here is an example of a chantilly siphon that exploded and struck Rebecca’s thorax, resulting in her death. Precision: the siphon that caused his death was put under seal. Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Several tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation.

Rebecca was a popular influencer, with over 160,000 Instagram followers and thousands of likes on her photos, which depicted her adventures as she traveled, her love of fitness and her favorite foods.

Her followers expressed their shock and sadness about her death, writing “RIP” on photos.

“Just read this on the news, what a waste of a beautiful life to die this way .. poor family,” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “I am very sorry for your loss. She will live on in our hearts ♥️ forever. RIP.”

Rebecca’s family and friends are in our thoughts as they grieve.