In some sad news, it was announced today that Harry Styles‘ stepfather Robin Twist died at age 57. Twist was battling cancer.

Styles served as the best man in Twist’s wedding to his mother in 2013.

During this sad time, all of Styles’ former bandmates (except for Zayn Malik) have been sharing words of support, posting on Twitter and Instagram.

Liam responded with a photo and kind words.

Niall Horan also shared the same snap with his own comments.

Louis Tomlinson told Twitter that he was “devastated” by Twist’s passing.

Devastated to hear the news about Robin . He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2017

You'll be missed mate 🙁 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2017

Twist had helped raise Styles and his sister from the time Harry was seven years old and by all accounts, the two had a close relationship.

We are so sorry for this loss and sending good thoughts to Harry and his whole family.