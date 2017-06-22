In some sad news, it was announced today that Harry Styles‘ stepfather Robin Twist died at age 57. Twist was battling cancer.
Styles served as the best man in Twist’s wedding to his mother in 2013.
During this sad time, all of Styles’ former bandmates (except for Zayn Malik) have been sharing words of support, posting on Twitter and Instagram.
Liam responded with a photo and kind words.
Niall Horan also shared the same snap with his own comments.
View this post on Instagram
very sad to hear about the loss of Robin . For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest , kindest, most generous , hilariously funny guy you'll have met . He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness . Love ya H . Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family .
Louis Tomlinson told Twitter that he was “devastated” by Twist’s passing.
Twist had helped raise Styles and his sister from the time Harry was seven years old and by all accounts, the two had a close relationship.
We are so sorry for this loss and sending good thoughts to Harry and his whole family.