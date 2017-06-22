Who doesn’t love a glass of rosé on a summer day? The light, sweet wine comes in a beautiful package (hello, millennial pink!) and is a refreshing drink to sip on the hottest of summer days (it’s 5:00 o’clock somewhere) or nights. You can order it in 40s, chug it on the beach, or have it delivered to your front door, just in time for the hottest season of the year. Even more conveniently, you can now also get your rosé fix AND your fresh fix in the sweaty season with the help of Native‘s new rosé-scented deodorant.

The wine-inspired deodorant is part of the cosmetic brand’s new Brunch Scents collection, a tribute to everyone’s favorite weekend tradition and perfect excuse to drink with breakfast food.

The other scents are inspired by fellow classic afternoon drinks, Sangria and Mimosa.

They are all aluminum free and paraben free, making them natural alternatives to the other chemical-packed drugstore brands. They contain nontoxic ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, jojoba oil and beeswax, and ship for free to all 50 states.

The collection is available as of today, June 22, and can be bought in a three-pack for $30, pricing the deodorants at $10 each. They are limited edition, so get them while supplies last. These aren’t unlimited, unlike your stock of rosé should be.

Pour it up and don’t worry about any spillage. Is there any drink or scent more refreshing than rosé? Cheers!