Former president Barack Obama penned a lengthy and eloquent message to his Facebook page yesterday calling on senators to examine the repercussions of their rushed actions if they vote to pass the GOP’s new healthcare bill.

“Our politics are divided,” he begins, “They have been for a long time. And while I know that division makes it difficult to listen to Americans with whom we disagree, that’s what we need to do today.”

He goes on to implore Republicans to think of more than politics and to try to do what is right for the United States.

“I hope that our Senators, many of whom I know well, step back and measure what’s really at stake, and consider that the rationale for action, on health care or any other issue, must be something more than simply undoing something that Democrats did. We didn’t fight for the Affordable Care Act for more than a year in the public square for any personal or political gain – we fought for it because we knew it would save lives, prevent financial misery, and ultimately set this country we love on a better, healthier course.”

Obama then expresses his hopes that there are “enough Republicans in Congress who remember that public service is not about sport or notching a political win,” and that public service should ultimately be about servicing the country.

“The Senate bill, unveiled today, is not a health care bill,” he asserts. “It’s a massive transfer of wealth from middle-class and poor families to the richest people in America…if there’s a chance you might get sick, get old, or start a family – this bill will do you harm.”

Read his full Facebook post below, and reminisce about the days when we had a president so well-spoken — and so invested in channeling his hope into meaningful progress.

Our politics are divided. They have been for a long time. And while I know that division makes it difficult to listen… Posted by Barack Obama on Thursday, June 22, 2017

If you’re looking for a full and coherent explanation of the damaging contents of this bill, read this.