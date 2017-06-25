VIEW GALLERY

Award season has been on a roll and shows no sign of slowing down. The next awards show is the BET Awards, celebrating successes in black entertainment, sports, and music. Amidst the Oscars, Grammys, and other awards show where minorities are vastly underrepresented, it’s great to see that African-Americans have one night to celebrate their achievements of the past year.

Queen Bey is leading the nominations with seven while Bruno Mars comes in second with five. See all the nominations here. Scheduled performers are Migos, Future, Jamie Foxx, and La La Anthony. Tune in on Sunday to see who’ll be winning big.

BET Awards 2017 Viewing Details

Date: June 25, 2017

Time: 8:00 P.M.

TV Channel: BET

Location: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California

Host: Leslie Jones

How to Watch the BET Awards 2017 Online

Catch the BET live stream on the site and the red carpet here.

How to Watch the BET Awards 2017 On Mobile

To watch on the go, download the BET Now app for Android or iOS. You’ll need to sign-in with your TV provider and you can catch the live stream anytime, anywhere.

How to Watch the BET Awards 2017 If You Don’t Have Cable

If you don’t have a cable provider, no problem. You can go to SlingTV and join for only $25 a month. You can click here for a full list of devices compatible with Sling TV. If you’re unsure about committing to the subscription, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial that SlingTV offers on their website.

BET Awards 2017 Nominations

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y32F9ApUFNg