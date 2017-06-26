The death of Otto Warmbier has sparked something in Americans, but controversy still surrounds his case.

Now, an anthropology professor at the University of Delaware has been fired for writing a Facebook post in which she felt the Virginia college student “got exactly what he deserved.”

In comments on her now-deleted Facebook profile, Kathy Dettwyler said Otto was “typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males who come into my classes.”

“These are the same kids who cry about their grades because they didn’t think they’d really have to read and study the material to get a good grade,” she wrote. “His parents ultimately are to blame for his growing up thinking he could get away with whatever he wanted. Maybe in the US, where young, white, rich, clueless white males routinely get away with raping women. Not so much in North Korea. And of course, it’s Ottos’ parents who will pay the price for the rest of their lives.”

Dettwyler made similar remarks in the comments section of an article published by the National Review.

On Friday, the University of Delaware said in a statement sent to The Daily Caller on Sunday that they have “announced that Katherine Dettwyler, who last taught in the spring as an adjunct faculty member, will not be rehired to teach at the University in the future.”

Otto arrived in North Korea during a 2015 trip and was detained after the North Korean government thereafter accusing the student of attempting to steal a poster from his hotel. North Korea then sentenced him to 15 years of labor, but released him earlier this month due to him suffering severe neurological injury. The student died shortly following his return to America. He was 22.