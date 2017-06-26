There seems to be no end to misogyny in the workplace.

It was supposed to be a normal shift at the Bird and Beer bar for 22-year-old Kate Hannah. Little did she know that something as simple as a t-shirt would get her fired. Hannah claimed that her manager’s brother made inappropriate comments towards her. After getting sexually harassed, she claimed that she was fired.

Hannah later posted a picture of the clothes she wore to work along with a furious rant on her Facebook page explaining her side of the story that her workplace refused to share.

She wrote:

“So I’ve just got home after being sacked from my job, for refusing to wear a bra. Yesterday an inappropriate sexual remark was made to me, by my managers brother, and in the presence of her. I felt uncomfortable, objectified and shocked that this had happened. Unfortunately she saw fit to deal with the situation by telling me that I’m not allowed into work in future unless I’m wearing a bra. This was said to me in front of three other staff members and customers. Leaving me feeling body shamed and completely shocked that the blame was being put onto me that I had been sexually harassed at work. She called me stupid, silly and over the top when I told her I was upset.”

I absolutely abhor the “She dressed like she was asking for it” excuse. No one ever asks to be sexually harassed. I admit that wearing a bra would have been more work appropriate even if the dress code didn’t state it explicitly, but I don’t she deserved to be fired and humiliated.

Hannah also wrote, “I am absolutely disgusted with the unprofessionalism, and blatant lack of respect for my right as a woman to wear whatever makes me personally comfortable.”

It’s times like these when I’m really torn about who is truly in the right here. While I agree that the manager demonstrated a high level of unprofessionalism, there’s a certain ethic that should be followed at work. Feel free to go bra-less out on the streets, but I think it’s better to wear a bra at work for the sake of professionalism.

In response to her post, the Bird and Beer bar made an official dispute. They claimed that no employees have been terminated in regards to these allegations. They also state that they will not be making any further comments on the matter.