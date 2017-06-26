Literally no one saw this coming, but Steve Carell is a total babe now. He stepped out the other day for the Despicable Me 3 premiere with silver hair. It’s so George Clooney that he may actually be on Clooney’s level. Just kidding! Clooney is on a level of his own, but Carell has definitely reached silver fox status. Which I thought would never happen because all I’m picturing are GIFs of Michael from The Office.

Like come on, how did that turn into this?

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayn Maliks and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/2zHhoo5MS0 — Hot And Sexy™ (@HotShowBizz) June 25, 2017

One good dye job and Carell is a babe. Hopefully more men will start realizing hair does matter and that they should start taking care of theirs like women do, because it can even up their hotness level. Just take one more look at Carell! His hair has made him hot.

His hotness hasn’t been ignored. Twitter is just as shook as I am and hopefully as much as you are.

https://twitter.com/thinkfreelyy/status/878491074116939776

I want to glow up like Carell one day.

Steve Carrell is hot and you can't convince me otherwise pic.twitter.com/0AJ8Ulv5aF — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) June 22, 2017

Trust me no one is trying to convince you otherwise.

someone plz tell me when Steve Carell got grey and turned into George Clooney's brother pic.twitter.com/DwN9n0bkwE — Courtney Heier (@courtneyheier) June 23, 2017

It’s the grey hair! Carell is loving his newfound hotness and during an interview with Entertainment Tonight said, “I’m bursting with pride. That’s very nice.” He’s hot, humble and hilarious, what more could you ask for? Let’s hope that silver fox Carell lasts forever. I can’t wait for the next few Despicable Me 3 premieres to get another glimpse of Carell.