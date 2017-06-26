Literally no one saw this coming, but Steve Carell is a total babe now. He stepped out the other day for the Despicable Me 3 premiere with silver hair. It’s so George Clooney that he may actually be on Clooney’s level. Just kidding! Clooney is on a level of his own, but Carell has definitely reached silver fox status. Which I thought would never happen because all I’m picturing are GIFs of Michael from The Office.
Like come on, how did that turn into this?
One good dye job and Carell is a babe. Hopefully more men will start realizing hair does matter and that they should start taking care of theirs like women do, because it can even up their hotness level. Just take one more look at Carell! His hair has made him hot.
His hotness hasn’t been ignored. Twitter is just as shook as I am and hopefully as much as you are.
https://twitter.com/thinkfreelyy/status/878491074116939776
I want to glow up like Carell one day.
Trust me no one is trying to convince you otherwise.
It’s the grey hair! Carell is loving his newfound hotness and during an interview with Entertainment Tonight said, “I’m bursting with pride. That’s very nice.” He’s hot, humble and hilarious, what more could you ask for? Let’s hope that silver fox Carell lasts forever. I can’t wait for the next few Despicable Me 3 premieres to get another glimpse of Carell.