13 years later, Austin Ames is still as charming as ever.

Chad Michael Murray brought his signature character from A Cinderella Story out of retirement for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s Alice in Wonderland-themed prom.

Instead of a traditional tuxedo, Murray pulled out his famous Prince Charming costume and literally turned A Cinderella Story into reality. His date? His stunning wife, Sarah Roemer.

His ensemble wasn’t the only thing that made this night almost as magical as a fairytale.

The prom was actually planned by a number of celebrities for teens battling cancer who had to miss their senior prom because they were in the hospital. They hired professional stylists and hairdressers for the big dance and the teens were treated like nothing short of royalty for the night.

Murray said it was the “greatest prom he has ever seen.”

Bachelor alum Becca Tilley and actors Drake Bell and Jake T. Austin also attended the prom.