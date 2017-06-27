Chad Michael Murray Brought Back ‘A Cinderella Story’ For One Special Night

||
VIEW GALLERY

13 years later, Austin Ames is still as charming as ever.

Source: Buzzfeed

Chad Michael Murray brought his signature character from A Cinderella Story out of retirement for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s Alice in Wonderland-themed prom.

Instead of a traditional tuxedo, Murray pulled out his famous Prince Charming costume and literally turned A Cinderella Story into reality. His date? His stunning wife, Sarah Roemer.

His ensemble wasn’t the only thing that made this night almost as magical as a fairytale.

The prom was actually planned by a number of celebrities for teens battling cancer who had to miss their senior prom because they were in the hospital. They hired professional stylists and hairdressers for the big dance and the teens were treated like nothing short of royalty for the night.

Murray said it was the “greatest prom he has ever seen.”

View this post on Instagram

Prom guest Chad Michael Murray greets Liliana Paez Gallardodiring their annual CHOC oncology prom at CHOC Children's hospital in Orange, CA on Saturday. Former and current Children’s Hospital of Orange County teen cancer patients and their guests held the annual event with the theme "Alice in Wonderland". The event provides a night of normalcy for teens who may have had to skip their high school proms because they were in the hospital or have weakened immune systems. On Saturday, they dressed in gowns and tuxedos, danced and posed for pictures. Hairdressers and make-up artists helped the teens get ready. Photo by #OCRegister photographer Bill Alkofer #CHOC #prom @CHOCchildrens #CHOCprom #ChadMichaelMurray

A post shared by OC Register (@ocregister) on

Bachelor alum Becca Tilley and actors Drake Bell and Jake T. Austin also attended the prom.

COLLEGECANDY Writer
Anna HollanderCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Just your average girl from Brooklyn who loves music and traveling.
