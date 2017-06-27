13 years later, Austin Ames is still as charming as ever.
Chad Michael Murray brought his signature character from A Cinderella Story out of retirement for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s Alice in Wonderland-themed prom.
Instead of a traditional tuxedo, Murray pulled out his famous Prince Charming costume and literally turned A Cinderella Story into reality. His date? His stunning wife, Sarah Roemer.
His ensemble wasn’t the only thing that made this night almost as magical as a fairytale.
The prom was actually planned by a number of celebrities for teens battling cancer who had to miss their senior prom because they were in the hospital. They hired professional stylists and hairdressers for the big dance and the teens were treated like nothing short of royalty for the night.
Had the amazing pleasure of attending the #CHOC Prom last night. This is one of 4 or 5 rooms they decorated. It was incredible. I Brought Austin Ames out of retirement, I mean Hey it's Prom! Met the best kids & got to dance with my Wife at her 1st Prom. Thanku @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night. Big win- IT STILL FITS! #cinderellastory #AustinAmesLives #PrincetonGirl #Nomad #prom
Murray said it was the “greatest prom he has ever seen.”
Prom guest Chad Michael Murray greets Liliana Paez Gallardodiring their annual CHOC oncology prom at CHOC Children's hospital in Orange, CA on Saturday. Former and current Children’s Hospital of Orange County teen cancer patients and their guests held the annual event with the theme "Alice in Wonderland". The event provides a night of normalcy for teens who may have had to skip their high school proms because they were in the hospital or have weakened immune systems. On Saturday, they dressed in gowns and tuxedos, danced and posed for pictures. Hairdressers and make-up artists helped the teens get ready. Photo by #OCRegister photographer Bill Alkofer #CHOC #prom @CHOCchildrens #CHOCprom #ChadMichaelMurray
Bachelor alum Becca Tilley and actors Drake Bell and Jake T. Austin also attended the prom.