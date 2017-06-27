Mariah Carey is the queen of shade. She is responsible for the most iconic shady moment in history, when she was asked if she knew Jennifer Lopez. Carey responded by smiling, shaking her head and saying, “I don’t know her.” The Elusive Chanteuses has thrown shade at Madonna, too.

No celebrity is safe from her antics and that’s what makes it so great. The way she throws shade is so subtle and beautifully done that it is practically performance art.

They do say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If you’re going to throw shade at someone you might as well copy Carey’s crowning jewel of shade-throwing. That’s exactly what Iggy Azalea did this week. Azalea was on Smallzy’s Surgery podcast and was asked about her beef with Halsey. The podcast host was referring to when the “Closer” singer called Azalea a “fucking moron” at the end of her interview with The Guardian. Literally nothing prompted Halsey to call out Azalea like this. She was talking about who she wouldn’t put on her album and just honed in on Azalea. After she called her a moron, she said, “I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.” Damn, Halsey. Harsh words.

When Azalea was asked about the incident, she mimicked Carey’s most iconic shade moment and said, “I don’t know her. I’ve never met her.” I doubt Carey cares that Azalea copied her. Maybe she’s calling her up and giving her exclusive tips. Azalea goes on and talks about Halsey a little more and actually gives Halsey some wise words of advice. “She’s young and I hope she learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she’s kind of in the same shoes,” said Azalea. “I’m sure she’s getting judged all the time as well by people who don’t really know her.”

It seems to me that Halsey just likes to start drama for no reason. Time to grab your popcorn and see if Halsey will respond. I have a feeling that she will.