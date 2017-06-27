VIEW GALLERY

Planned Parenthood has found a new ally and partner with a professional sports team. The team that is partnering with Planned Parenthood is the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. The new partnership is the first of its kind, as Planned Parenthood has never been affiliated with a sports team or franchise. Ladies get things done, so it’s not surprising that they had to check this off their first to-do list.

Sports and women’s issues don’t have a great history. Whether it’s about sexual assault, domestic violence, or reproductive rights, professional sports organizations stay quiet. The most controversial major professional teams seem to have ever been was when NBA and WNBA players wore “I Can’t Breathe” shirts, representing Eric Garner’s last words before he was killed by a cop.

The NFL partners with The American Cancer Society to raise awareness about breast cancer. It’s a whole month of football players wearing pink gear instead of their regular gear. But the NFL keeps ignoring their domestic violence issue and aren’t making any progress addressing it.

This partnership between Planned Parenthood and Seattle Storm really is a big deal. The team will host a Planned Parenthood Night on July 18 where $5 from every ticket sold will go directly to Planned Parenthood. There will also be a “Stand With Planned Parenthood” rally before the game. These ladies are doing it big. This isn’t the first time the Seattle Storm has gotten political. The team marched in Seattle’s Pride parade this past weekend. They have also been vocal about Black Lives Matter issues.

Let’s hope this partnership sets an example for other professional sports teams to really think about who they are endorsing. Hopefully there will be more Planned Parenthood sports partnerships in the near future.