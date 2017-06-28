If you’re in your 20s, then you’re probably familiar with a Facebook/Twitter feed full of pregnancy announcements and engagement photos. You’ve never seen a pregnancy photo shoot like this one before.

Meet Fusee, an adorable, pregnant pug mix whose owner set up the most darling photo shoot in celebration of the miracle of life.

My bestfriend is 8 weeks pregnant so we decided to do a maternity photo shoot 🌸🐶 pic.twitter.com/MiFU23Font — Miss Elsa. (@elsa_means) June 26, 2017

“My bestfriend is 8 weeks pregnant so we decided to do a maternity photo shoot,” Fusee’s owner Elsa said in the Twitter post featuring photos taken by her friend, 19-year-old Clayton Foshaug.

The four photos are just the sweetest, and guaranteed to melt even the coldest of hearts. Fusee looks adorable posing in her flower crown while Elsa holds up a sign that reads “Soon 2 Be Mom.” (Seriously, just look at that pup’s face, she’s so happy that her puppies will soon be born!)

Of course, the tweet went viral because if there’s anything the internet absolutely loves it’s vaguely bohemian aesthetics, dogs and the promise of there being more dogs in the world.

THIS IS EVERYTHING. — emma lord (@dilemmalord) June 28, 2017

This literally made me the happiest person in the world — Kate Dinan (@kate_dinan) June 27, 2017

To make things even better, Elsa followed up on the story, letting her followers know that Fusee successfully gave birth to a healthy litter of eight on Wednesday, June 28!

Update: labor is completed. 8 puppies were made in the making. — Miss Elsa. (@elsa_means) June 28, 2017

Many are suggesting Elsa now get Fusee and her pups spayed, stating that it would be best for their health and make finding forever-homes for them all much easier.