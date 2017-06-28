VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian West recently sold out every product in her KKW Beauty line and to celebrate, she posted photos on Instagram alongside the A-list beauty bloggers that she had over to her home for the new product’s launch. Kardashian West tagged everyone in her photos… except for Jackie Aina. Coincidentally, the lack of a tag occurred quickly after Aina posted a mediocre review of KKW Beauty contour stick. Fans couldn’t help but draw a connection between the two events, putting Kim K. in a shady position.

As seen on Snapchat and Instagram, Kardashian West had several notable YouTube beauty bloggers over to her home for her product’s big debut. Aina was featured in videos with Kardashian, posting one onto her own social media of the two. After attending, Aina proceeded to review the product on her Youtube channel. Her review was not bad, but it was not great either. She addressed the fact that there wasn’t much product for the price in a respectful manner.

The beauty blogger also expressed that she felt Kardashian West made the contour kits a little too late in relation to the contour/highlight trend. Aina concluded that she would potentially buy the kit but did not give it an affirmative yes.

Once fans took to Twitter and noticed the possible feud, Kardashian West responded in a series of tweets.

I just saw a story saying I intentionally didn’t tag @jackieaina in a pic I posted on Instagram because of a review she did about my line. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

I would never post someone’s pic on my page and then intentionally not tag them. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

When I uploaded the album I was tagging everyone that came to the party and for some reason it wouldn’t let me tag Jackie’s name. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

I figured I would just try again later, but then I realized you can’t add tags after the album is posted! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

I hung out with @jackieaina in my home and she was super sweet!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

Honestly, I’m so thankful to everyone who is giving me feedback on my beauty products & I love hearing what everyone loves, and doesn’t love — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

So @Instagram, can you change it so that you can tag people in galleries after they are posted, so I can avoid this issue in the future? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

Aina responded through her own Twitter account as well.

thanks for speaking up about this Kim https://t.co/PfSOL632ES — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) June 27, 2017

When @KimKardashian invited us into her home for the launch of KKW she was very sweet and professional, I shared that with all of you — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) June 27, 2017

So when this happened I was confused. It wasnt about being recognized, it felt like I was being shaded for a less than perfect review https://t.co/bldIVd1Vi0 — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) June 27, 2017

….and I know that's not just how it looked to me, it's how it looked to everyone else. I didn't notice the photo tag until you all told me — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) June 27, 2017

I don't know @KimKardashian personally, so while she was super sweet tbh it's hard NOT to assume the worst of people in this industry 😩 — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) June 27, 2017

but anywho thank you @KimKardashian for clearing that up, having me into your home and welcoming my honesty and feedback ❤️ — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) June 27, 2017

thanks girl 🙌🏾 and I still stand by what I said in that I really do look forward to seeing what you come out with next! https://t.co/69Cb3RXILh — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) June 27, 2017

There is no way to know what Kardashian West’s intentions were, but there is no denying that Aina was put in an awkward position. Luckily, she handled it perfectly. Contour on, ladies.