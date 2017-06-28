Kim Kardashian West recently sold out every product in her KKW Beauty line and to celebrate, she posted photos on Instagram alongside the A-list beauty bloggers that she had over to her home for the new product’s launch. Kardashian West tagged everyone in her photos… except for Jackie Aina. Coincidentally, the lack of a tag occurred quickly after Aina posted a mediocre review of KKW Beauty contour stick. Fans couldn’t help but draw a connection between the two events, putting Kim K. in a shady position.
As seen on Snapchat and Instagram, Kardashian West had several notable YouTube beauty bloggers over to her home for her product’s big debut. Aina was featured in videos with Kardashian, posting one onto her own social media of the two. After attending, Aina proceeded to review the product on her Youtube channel. Her review was not bad, but it was not great either. She addressed the fact that there wasn’t much product for the price in a respectful manner.
The beauty blogger also expressed that she felt Kardashian West made the contour kits a little too late in relation to the contour/highlight trend. Aina concluded that she would potentially buy the kit but did not give it an affirmative yes.
Once fans took to Twitter and noticed the possible feud, Kardashian West responded in a series of tweets.
Aina responded through her own Twitter account as well.
There is no way to know what Kardashian West’s intentions were, but there is no denying that Aina was put in an awkward position. Luckily, she handled it perfectly. Contour on, ladies.