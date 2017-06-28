VIEW GALLERY

Lin-Manuel Miranda never fails to inspire.

The creator of Hamilton debuted a powerful music video for “Immigrants” from the Hamilton Mixtape. Inspired by the Hamilton song “Yorktown,” the “Immigrants” video hones in on the refugees’ condition from war-like situations and their contributions to the American society upon arrival.

The video features rappers K’naan, Residente, Riz MC and Snow Tha Product delivering their own verses.

In addition to the video, Miranda announced a Prizeo contest to benefit the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition, which is an alliance of non-profits focused on immigration across the United States arranged by the Hispanic Federation.

The contest is relatively simple for those who enjoy singing in public. Anyone who is interested in winning two tickets to the Los Angles opening of Hamilton, plus airfare, hotel accommodations and a FaceTime call with Miranda himself, is asked to donate $10 and post a video of yourself singing any track from Hamilton.

The winner and their guest will also be able to attend an after-party crawling with celebrities and will get to meet Miranda for a photo.

As expected, some big names in Hollywood quickly hopped on the boat to honor the cause. From Eva Longoria to Sara Ramirez to the Harlem Globetrotters, stars are showing off their rapping skills and the results are quite entertaining to say the least.

I just donated to support the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done. I challenge @ricky_martin and @MarioLopezExtra! Thank you @Lin_Manuel! pic.twitter.com/P4QJrBOlr6 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) June 28, 2017

Miranda will also bring the challenge to Late Night With Seth Meyers this Thursday.

As Alexander Hamilton says, “Those who stand for nothing fall for anything.” Stand for something.