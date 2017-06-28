VIEW GALLERY

In classic Lindsay Lohan style, Lindsay Lohan posted a truly bizarre Instagram photo.

Lohan’s loyal followers are undoubtedly aware that she uses her account to basically beg for movie roles. She has posted in the past about how she wants to be Ariel in The Little Mermaid movie, asked for Freaky Friday and Herbie Fully Loaded sequels and stated that she will write the sequel to Mean Girls.

It’s important to note that there already is a sequel to Mean Girls, but Lohan seems to be unaware of that fact, because in a recent post that has unfortunately been deleted, Lohan asked Emma Stone to star alongside her in the second Mean Girls and said that the two actresses would be friends.

The star captioned the photo, “My birthday #trump tweet- Emma stone.. can we film a movie called ‘Mean Girls 2’ together? I think we would be friends. It would be #sofetch #wearpink #SickNote”

Lindsay Lohan just announced on Instagram that she wants a Mean Girls 2 with Emma Stone. In other news, I hacked Lindsay Lohan's Instagram. pic.twitter.com/8L5MtKR5lZ — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) June 28, 2017

The real Mean Girls 2 was arguably a disaster and most of us pretended it never even happened, but it’s a little odd that the star of the original isn’t acknowledging it exists.

Also, if anyone knows what “birthday #trump tweet” is, please feel free to explain in the comments.

It’s interesting that Lohan reached out to Stone since they have been compared in the past. The Daily Beast even stated that Stone has the career that Lohan should have had if it hadn’t been for all of the scandals.

Stone has starred in other high school movies such as Easy A, but she seems to have moved past that point in her life and her most recent roles include Oscar-winning films like La La Land and Birdman.

But maybe Stone could play a school guidance counselor? Or a mother? And maybe Lohan would play the new Ms. Norbury? We should also include Rachel McAdams. Maybe her daughter attends the school as Regina George Jr.? There are endless possibilities.

Twitter users definitely had some amusing reactions to the request as per usual. Here are a few highlights:

Stop trying to make fetch happen… its never gonna happen pic.twitter.com/ojU51Nb4fK — patricio_jrv (@patricio_jrv) June 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/soydansilva/status/879880978235355136

Girl they already made that — spooky spears (@trashykins) June 28, 2017

We wonder what Lohan’s next brilliant suggestion will be.