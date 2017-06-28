If you’ve read the book or watched the show, you’ll know that The Handmaid’s Tale gives a bleak dystopian peek into America’s possible future. The main plot is that women are stripped of their reproductive rights and agency. If the new healthcare bill is passed, it will make the plot of the hit show so relatable it’s actually kind of scary.

The GOP’s bill plans to replace President Obama’s Affordable Care Act. The real scare with this bill is that, according to the Congressional Business Office, there will be an estimated 22 million Americans without health care in the next nine years. The bill will also restrict women’s reproductive rights even more than the current restraints.

Because of this scary realization, 36 Planned Parenthood volunteers took their fight to Washington. The volunteers dressed in the long red robes and white bonnets of the show’s titular handmaids. They stood outside Washington D.C’s Capitol building to protest against the Senate’s proposed health care bill. Similar protests have taken place in Ohio and Texas.

https://twitter.com/TaylorLorenz/status/879762656432992256

One volunteer, Elena Lipsiea, explained the group’s intention to The Hill. “Dressing up as a Handmaid gives a clear message to our administration and the Senate about how seriously we take their decisions and how radically it can affect our lives,” she said.

https://twitter.com/TaylorLorenz/status/879763167269842950

The bill has currently been delayed because of the resistance against it. This is why Planned Parenthood is doing what they can to place more pressure on the Senate, all in the hopes of scrapping the bill and presenting a possible dystopian outcome.